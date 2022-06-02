TONASKET - Two Tonasket men who are reportedly affiliated with a cult called ‘The Body’ were arrested on multiple charges after a six-year-old girl was taken into protective custody in early April.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Christopher Coombes, a reported member of the cult, was arrested after deputies executed a writ of habeas corpus when Coombes refused to give up his daughter to the Department of Health and Human Services after the girl’s mother, Carrie Coombes, contacted authorities expressing concern for her daughter’s well-being after Christopher refused to return his daughter to her mother who had custody of the girl.
Coombes was in violation of a protective order issued against him that prevented him coming within 300 feet of Carrie and their two children. According to information obtained by independent journalist Dominick Bonny of Dominick Bonny’s Newsletter in Wenatchee, Carrie had moved to Pennsylvania and Chris moved to Washington, taking the two kids with him after the pair split, eventually divorcing. The Carrie had reportedly removed herself from the cult and relocated to Pennsylvania to ‘deprogram’ from the religious ring, which was primarily based in Alaska where their family was living before they moved.
After Chris lost custody of his kids, Carrie, who had reportedly been trying to get her children back, contacted the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office after learning that Chris was allegedly relocating to Canada with the kids, is an extremist who belongs to a “constitutionalist organization and would not comply with a court order,” “saw children as property,” “gave one of their children away to another family that lives on the property he owns,” and had a “large amount of guns that he would not give up peacefully.”
According to court records, Chris identified as a sovereign citizen and believed he did not have to adhere to the law, which was why he was not showing up to court after obstructing the writ which resulted in an issuance of a warrant for his arrest in aid of the writ.
A few weeks before Chris’s arrest, Okanogan County deputies had recovered Carrie and Chris’s younger daughter from a family whom she had reportedly been given away to by Chris, according to Carrie. However, Chris argued that he and Carrie had signed over the power of attorney to them a few years ago, according to court records.
On night of April 8 and after repeated attempts to contact Chris to no avail, deputies received the tips they needed in order to find him. Chris was at property east of Tonasket with his daughter, whom deputies spotted upon arrival.
Upon contacting Chris in his car, he refused to comply with officer demands prompting a lengthy exchange between he and deputies. During the exchange, deputies say property owner Stuart Ross told deputies to leave and that they were trespassing. The exchange between Ross and deputies escalated to the point where Ross was arrested because he refused to step away from the deputies after he was repeatedly told to do so. During the arrest, Ross resisted and was charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Justice.
After Ross’ arrest, Coombes eventually complied after deputies told him that they would force their way into his vehicle to get the child. Coombes surrendered without incident and was arrested for 1st degree custodial interference and violation of a protection order.
Based on dialogue obtained from the deputy’s body camera, Coombes refers to his daughter as “property.”
“What are you doing with my property?” he asked as deputies led him to the backseat of a cruiser. “Before I move, I want to know what you’re doing with my property.”
At this point, the deputies seem perplexed by what he’s referring to when he says “my property.”
One holds up a three-ring binder he had been pulling documents out of and asks: “Are you talking about this?”
“I’m talking about my daughter,” Coombes said.
“Are you referring to your daughter as property?” the deputy asked.
“Yes, I am,” Coombes said.
“Ok, well, your daughter, your daughter – who’s a human being – is being taken into protective custody per the writ of habeas corpus,” the deputy said.
After the officers removed the girl from Coombes’ vehicle, as they waited for transport for her, one of them said: “We’re going to get you to a place less obnoxious than this here pretty soon, ok?”
“You’re definitely not property, ok, sweetheart?” another deputy said.
Both children have reportedly been returned to their mother and Coombes has a readiness hearing in Okanogan County Superior Court set for June 24. According to the jail roster, Coombes is no longer an inmate at the jail.