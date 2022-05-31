BREWSTER - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that a Brewster woman now faces vehicular homicide charges after a child who was riding passenger in her car died after her vehicle landed in a pond on Sunday.
Authorities say it happened off Old Hwy 97 in Brewster at around 10 p.m.
KPQ reports that 32-year-old Llesenia Infante-Penaloza ran to a nearby home after crashing her vehicle and screamed for help, telling the resident that “someone was dying in the pond.”
The body of a six-year-old boy was recovered from the pond at about 1:15 a.m.
Infante-Penaloza was arrested after it was confirmed that she was under the influence when she crashed. She was arrested for vehicular homicide.