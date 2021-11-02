For the latest election results for Grant, Chelan, Douglas, and Adams counties click the links below. Statewide results are also available.
featured
Your 2021 general election night results
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Latest News
- Othello man injured in wreck near Connell
- Your 2021 general election night results
- Ground breaks on new water treatment facility to support Hanford’s cleanup project southeast of Desert Aire
- Schrier skewers federal official over issues ‘compromising’ care at VA outpatient clinic in Wenatchee
- Annual community turkey drive underway in Moses Lake
- CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
- Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case
- Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol
- Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
- Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more
- Summer castoff Jorge Soler transforms into World Series MVP
- Witness: Rittenhouse said people 'were trying to hurt him'