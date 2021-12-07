OLYMPIA - It’s a sign that the pandemic is no longer ‘choking’ the economy. Washington state’s Department of Revenue published its report indicating near across-the-board increases in taxable retail sales revenues in cities and counties across Washington state.
Some of the South Sound’s biggest cities: Shelton, Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, all posted significant gains in taxable retail sales in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Unincorporated Thurston County saw a 25% increase in sales year-over-year. Unincorporated Mason County experienced a 34% boost in retail sales over the same period.
Shelton notched a 10% uptick in sales at the retail level, lagging behind a large portion of the county. In Thurston County, Olympia posted the best gains with a 38% increase in sales revenue. Lacey recorded a 24% uptick and Tumwater tallied a 15% bump in retails sales.
Areas in the South Sound were above and below the state average increase of 33.6%.
Here are some sectors that saw increases in taxable retail sales during the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period (April-June) in 2020:
- Construction increased 38% to $10.9 billion.
- Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers rose 49.7% to $4.4 billion.
- Building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 17% to $3.1 billion.
- Taxable retail sales in general merchandise stores grew by 14.5% to $3.3 billion.
- Apparel and Accessories sales increased by 122.5% to $1.1 billion.