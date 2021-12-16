SHELTON - The Pioneer School District in Shelton put the community on notice this week about the likelihood of social-media-prompted threats aimed at local schools in the area starting Friday.
“We are letting you know that there are posts on TikTok stating that on Friday, December 17th, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc., at schools in the United States. These posts did not originate from our area. Our district and region have not had any local or credible threats,” staff with the Pioneer School District stated.
Educators with the district encouraged parents to talk to their kids in advance about this trend in hopes of curtailing the threatening activity at the local level.
“It is always important to remain vigilant when it involves these types of threats. Please take time to talk to your children about the influence of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior,” the district added.
The district says it must take every threat seriously and students who commit such an offense face the possibility of suspension or expulsion, and possible legal consequences.