The University of Nebraska’s Drought Mitigation Center released a drought map of Washington State on Thursday, and the data doesn’t look good.
Nearly all of eastern Washington is dealing with varying degrees from drought; from ‘moderate’ to ‘extreme.’
In its entirety, 56% of the state is experiencing drought.
Data from the University of Nebraska indicates that adequate winter precipitation has eliminated drought in western Washington, but eastern Washington remains drier than usual. However, drought improvement is expected with a La Nina spring anticipated to bring cooler and wetter weather. Moisture in Washington state is expected to reach its peak in May, eliminating drought for most of the state.
Drought is expected to remain in the Columbia Basin, but should drastically improve as the spring wears on.