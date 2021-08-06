SNOQUALMIE PASS - A trio of Snoqualmie Pass residents with a dream of opening a rustic-looking, yet metropolitan-like market will ‘make it happen’ this summer.
Kirsten Van Swearingen and her business partners, Garret and Katie, are on the cusp of opening their Kickstarter-funded Laconia Market.
Residents of Snoqualmie Pass, the trio plan to open their grocery store in the area where the train station used to be. The ‘Laconia’ in Laconia Market is named after the bygone railroad station. With construction nearing its end, the market plans to open its doors in September. The store itself will be in the newly-renovated historic fire station.
Aside from the store, the building will also feature a co-working space, evo satellite stores, and a Forest Service Visitors Center.
Laconia is the Pass’ first general market; it will be stocking daily provisions, fresh produce, grab & go cafe items, coffee, beer, and wine. The market will have a selection of fresh breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, soups, bowls, baked goods and coffee bar and will offer outdoor seating during non-winter months along with year-round indoor seating.
For more about Laconia Market, visit its website at laconiamarket.com.