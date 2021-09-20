I turn 50 on February 1st. Hard to believe.
Half a century?!?! How did THAT happen??
I don't feel a day over 72!! And mentally, I'm about 36.
Joking aside, this is a very personal podcast episode sharing some motivation for you as we all look forward to wonderful things in 2021.
Much love to all of you!
