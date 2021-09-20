BIG PLANS for the coming year!!
But I can't bring them about without your help!!
Even just listening to the episodes and sharing them is a HUGE help.
But if you can help through a Premium Content Subscription and through donations through Venmo (@Radiospencer) and through links at www.hughesfromtheheart.com/support.
Please keep planting and watering and growing the good vibrations and positive energy with me. KINDNESS CHANGES THE WORLD. Wouldn't you agree?
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)