BIG PLANS for the coming year!!

But I can't bring them about without your help!!

Even just listening to the episodes and sharing them is a HUGE help.

But if you can help through a Premium Content Subscription and through donations through Venmo (@Radiospencer) and through links at www.hughesfromtheheart.com/support.

Please keep planting and watering and growing the good vibrations and positive energy with me. KINDNESS CHANGES THE WORLD. Wouldn't you agree?

Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)