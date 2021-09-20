I love this!!
I learned about "carpe diem" as many of us did...from the Robin Williams life changing movie "Dead Poets Society" in 1989. Those who studied Latin in school probably learned about it well before that! But that movie helped make the term mainstream.
A new survey shows the majority of Americans choose this as their motto/mantra for 2021.
The pandemic has made most of us re-evaluate what is important to us and appreciate our lives more.
If you like what you hear, please consider supporting my Premium Content or donating to Hughes From The Heart. My Venmo is Radiospencer and donations help keep the heartbeat of the Podcast going.
Much love to all of you!
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)