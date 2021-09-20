We often put our attention on the clutter in our living and working spaces...
But what about all the things we clutter our mind with?
We talk about what science is finding with regards to decluttering the mind...how to do it and why it is so vital.
If you like what you hear, please support my Premium Content or donate to the Podcast. This is a one person operation and a labor of love and I can't keep the heartbeat of Hughes From The Heart going without your subscriptions and generous donations. I am Radiospencer on Venmo and I have the Cash App ($Hughes1971) and PayPal as well.
Much gratitude! And much love to all of you.
Visit my website often for stories on mindfulness, minimalism, kindness, joy, goals, the power of the mind, and news stories of good people doing good things in a good world.
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)