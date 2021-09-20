We need to stop our pathological urge to doomscroll and focus on the negative!
What we focus on expands...where attention goes, energy flows.
It is NOT a coincidence that those who focus on illness are usually always sick.
It is NOT a coinidence that those who focus on the Boogey Man usually find him around every corner.
And it is NOT a coincidence that successful people focus on success and happy people focus on happiness.
PLEASE resist and remove all the doomscrolling.
No one is talking about this, so I will--all the panic and hysteria over Coronavirus is NOT HELPING MATTERS AT ALL.
It is good to be vigilant and careful and responsible, absolutely true!!
But it becomes almost worse than the illness itself when one fixates on it, dwells on it, fears it, is constantly anxious over it...
And we are IN CONTROL of these thoughts because we are the ones THINKING THEM , right?
