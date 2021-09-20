While the Mass Media Hysteria Machine is working overtime trying to scare you anyway that it can...I try to mine the good stories out there that have oftentimes been buried beneath the doom and gloom of the headlines.
This is a beautiful little story of a lifelong friendship between two unlikely soulmates...a Turkish widower and the swan he rescued 37 years ago.
If you like what you hear, please SHARE the episode to anyone you think could use a smile today.
And if you would be so kind, please consider supporting Hughes From The Heart by subscribing to my daily Premium Content or by becoming a sponsor of my social media and podcast. Donations are also GREATLY appreciated through my Venmo (Radiospencer) and other means you can find on my website.
Thank you so much and as always, much love to all of you.
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)