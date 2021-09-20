The day after we "spring forward" with Daylight Saving Time is National Napping Day!
Here are some great tips on how to take a power nap, on this day or any day.
If you like what you hear on the FREE Hughes From The Heart Podcast episodes, please show me some love by subscribing to the Premium Content or by donating to my Venmo (Radiospencer). Other ways to support the positive stories and good vibrations can be found on my website.
Thanks to all who have shown their support and thanks to all who will show it today!!
Much love to all of you.
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)