Sleep comes up a LOT on my Podcast because it's considered one of the 3 Pillars of Health along with diet and exercise.
New research finds that how well we sleep tonight had big effects on how well we face stress and challenges tomorrow!
If you like the positive energy and good vibrations from Hughes From The Heart, please show your support by sharing all of my episodes.
I would appreciate your support with a subscription to my Premium Content or a donation through Venmo (Radiospencer), Paypal, or the Cash App.
Remember to visit my website for loads of great content.
Much love to all of you!
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)