This is an interview for the OPEN MINDED and FREE THINKERS out there!!
Dr. Carver talks with us about her first book which is back in print at this time, Who The Hell Told You That? An Eviction Notice for Indoctrinated Thoughts.
This book will lead many to question everything they've been taught from a young age.
Why do we believe what we believe? Who put those beliefs there? Who created these paradigms and for what reasons and do they still hold value for us today?
If the answer is that they do NOT serve us anymore or hold value for us in our lives, Dr. Carver encourages us to break away from them and forge ahead with our OWN true beliefs and paradigms that serve us well.
