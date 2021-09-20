The pandemic has forced many of us to connect virtually more than we ever have before.
Zoom and other video streaming platforms became household words in 2020.
New research shows that many of us are burning out on video calling and streaming and feeling a lot of stress as a result.
But there are ways to stay conected without wanting to throw your webcams out the window!
If you like the positive vibes and helpful and motivating content of Hughes From The Heart, please support my Positivity Podcast by joining the Premium Content! Donations are also GREATLY APPRECIATED. I have a PayPal set up as well as a Venmo under Radiospencer. Thanks in advance to all who subscribe and donate today!!
Don't forget to visit my website often and catch Hughes From The Heart EVERYWHERE podcasts are found!
Much love to all of you.
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)