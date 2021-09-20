Do you find yourself eating differently than you did before the pandemic?
Maybe you are binge eating from stress? Or you started eating more restrictively.
Hopefully this episode's topic is helpful to you.
If you like what you hear and want to show some love and support for the positive vibes and good energy I am trying to put out there in the Universe, please support Hughes From The Heart.
You can subscribe to my daily Premium Content or donate to my Venmo (Radiospencer). You can even become a website sponsor. Other ways to support the Podcast can be found here. Please reach out through the contact link on my website today.
Thanks, as always, for your support!
Support the show (https://www.paypal.me/radiospencer)