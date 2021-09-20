Yep. It's true.
It's not that washing dishes is a neurological miracle. It's the FOCUS behind the activity that helps keep our cognitive abilities strong!
So next time you see a mountain of dishes...don't complain. Take the opportunity to enhance your brain.
