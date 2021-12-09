Lacey, WA – Nancie Payne was a longstanding Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn) board member, business owner, and advocate for workers of all abilities. On December 2, 2021, at the Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo, PacMtn awarded Long Beach Merchants Association with the 6th Annual Nancie Payne Workplace Excellence Award. Cheryl Fambles says, “Long Beach Merchant’s Association represents the ideals of this award. Their support of the local community deserves recognition. They demonstrate the excellence, teamwork, and caring that is embodied in the Nancie Payne award.”
The Long Beach Merchants Association exists to promote tourism, improve the economic climate, and promote local activities that will stimulate business in the area of the city of Long Beach, Washington.
Long Beach is located in the southwest corner of Washington state, at the mouth of the Columbia River on the Pacific Coast. Along with tourism, significant local industries include commercial and sport fishing, oyster production, and cranberry farming.
The award recognizes companies demonstrating workplace excellence and customer service, meaningful employee engagement, a constructive, diverse and progressive workforce culture that commit themselves to better business management practices to ensure successful mission achievement.