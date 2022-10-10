MOSES LAKE - A local farm with figurative and literal roots in Moses Lake is gaining notoriety for its charitable persona. Since 2020, the Loera family has grown pumpkins in south Moses Lake for the betterment of those less fortunate. The seasonal effort is now known as the 'Great Pumpkinfest.' Spearheaded by Joshua Loera and his father, Javier Loera, the Great Pumpkinfest involves a number of donations hundreds to thousands of pumpkins to schools, restaurants and non-profits mostly in Spokane. After 30 years of farming in the area, the Loeras decided to donate some of their pumpkins to the hungry and give away the profits from their sales to non-profits in Spokane when the pandemic struck in 2020.
"In 2020, the pandemic affected our local businesses, families, and the entire community. No one was prepared for it. With 30 plus years of agriculture experience, The Loera Family had an idea to grow and sell pumpkins to raise money for children in the community. With the help of many community members, they were able to connect with multiple nonprofits that shared that mission," the Loera family wrote on their website: seeyouatthepatch.org.
In the fall of 2020, $34,000 in revenue generated from sales of pumpkins grown by the Loera's was donated to Bite2Go. Bite2Go is part of 2nd Harvest Food Bank out of Spokane. 2nd Harvest's Bite2Go program provides weekend food supplies to less fortunate kids during the school year. The $34,000 donated by the Loera family helped feed 160 kids for the entire school year.