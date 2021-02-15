OMAK - An Omak teenager was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Okanogan County.
Martin Stanley, a 20-year-old Omak man, was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 north on state Route 155 at about 1 a.m. when he drove off the road to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Stanley then overcorrected and swerved into the southbound lane, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top.
A 15-year-old girl in the pickup truck died at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Stanley and a second passenger, 18-year-old Michael L. Timentwa, an 18-year-old Omak man, were both taken to Mid Valley Hospital for their injuries.
The state patrol says drugs and/or alcohol was involved and troopers are seeking charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI against Stanley.