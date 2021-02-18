EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday reported an additional COVID-19 death in Douglas County.
The individual was a woman in her 90s, according to the health district. The health district does not report on underlying health conditions.
Douglas County is now at 17 confirmed virus deaths. Chelan County remains at 42 virus deaths.
Across north central Washington, Adams County is currently at 22 confirmed virus deaths, Grant County is at 109 and Okanogan County is at 34 deaths, according to the county health districts.
More than 4,700 Washington residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.