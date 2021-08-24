EAST WENATCHEE - An 18-year-old man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on collision Monday morning in East Wenatchee.
The wreck occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on Sunset Highway, near 13th Street. East Wenatchee police Chief Rick Johnson told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that the 18-year-old, driving a pickup truck, crossed the centerline and hit collided with two SUV’s.
The 18-year-old was ejected from the pickup truck and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The two other people that were injured were taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate the crash.