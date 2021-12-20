EAST WENATCHEE - A 23-year-old man was killed in a collision Monday morning on Highway 2, north of East Wenatchee.
Carlemo Chavez Tolentino, a 39-year-old man, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord west on Highway 2 when he reportedly lost control on the snowy road, according to the state patrol.
The Honda continued into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a 2009 Ford Escape.
Chavez Tolentino was injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His passenger, Servando Martinez Tiburcio, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old East Wenatchee resident and Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall, was also hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
The state patrol reported Chavez Tolentino was driving too fast for conditions. He was cited for speeding and no valid operator's license.