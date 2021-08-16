CHELAN - State mobilization has been approved for the 25 Mile Fire that has forced evacuations near Chelan.
The fire, which started about 5:15 p.m. Sunday 12 miles north of Chelan, has burned at least 2,000 acres and is zero-percent contained.
Level 3 (Leave now) evacuations are in place for Shady Pass Road down to South Lakeshore Road above 25 mile Creek State Park; as well as all properties north of Fields Point Landing on South Lakeshore Road. Level 2 evacuations have been issued from Fields Point Landing to Morning Sun Drive, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at Morgen Owings Elementary School in Chelan.
A Type 3 incident management team has assumed command of the fire as additional resources arrived Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.