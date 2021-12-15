WENATCHEE - A total of $3.9 million in emergency federal funding is available for students at Wenatchee Valley College.
Students can apply for federal emergency grants, provided to the college through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants are available for students experiencing financial crisis. Applications are being accepted through May 2022 or until funding runs out, according to the college.
The grants providing direct emergency cash to college students “whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.” Funds are awarded on a case-by-case basis. The maximum grant amount per student is $3,000.
All currently enrolled students are encouraged to apply.
Applications can be found online at www.wvc.edu/COVIDFunds.