EAST WENATCHEE - Police in East Wenatchee are searching for three suspects who robbed a pot store at gunpoint Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, three suspects entered the Happy Crop Shoppe retail marijuana shop on Rock Island Road. East Wenatchee police say two of the three suspects were armed with handguns, forcing employees to cooperate.
One store employee was reportedly assaulted by an armed suspect. The employees were eventually “duct-taped up” and left in an office.
911 was called about seven minutes after the suspects fled. No suspects are in custody.
East Wenatchee police continue to investigate and are asking any businesses or homeowners in the area to review any security video that may show the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.