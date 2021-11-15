WENATCHEE - Three Wenatchee School District bus drivers were recently honored for coming to the aid of a citizen who collapsed while walking their dog.
Drivers Maribel Davidson, Tommy Bishop and Doug Russell were recognized by the district for their actions a few weeks ago. While retiring from their routes, they noticed an individual had collapsed on the sidewalk.
All three drivers immediately stopped their buses, called 911, provided first aid and stayed with the individual until EMTs arrived, according to the school district. The drivers even made sure the person’s dog made it home safely.
The individual has since recovered from his medical emergency and shared their gratitude for the quick response from the three drivers.
“My heart was touched by these ‘heroes’ who gave me such comfort and support. I just wanted to thank them again…and you for hiring such great staff,” the individual wrote in an email to the district’s superintendent.