OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fifteen health insurers have been approved to sell in Washington's 2022 individual health insurance market. The average rate change is 4.14%. Open enrollment starts today and runs until Jan. 15, 2022.
"Access to meaningful and affordable health coverage has always been critical to our lives and our economy, but no more so than this year," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. "I'm incredibly proud of the efforts our state made to help people find coverage, through outreach and opening special enrollment periods. We took regulatory action when needed to make sure people did not have financial barriers to COVID-19 testing, did not receive surprise bills for these tests and increased coverage for additional methods of telehealth. People who need coverage should find at least a couple of plans to choose from, regardless of where they live."
People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org. People can purchase plans directly from an insurer, but subsidies are only available through the Exchange.
About 240,000 consumers in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.
This year, due to the federal American Rescue Act, Washington state received $250 million in tax cuts to help people afford coverage. This money is helping over half a million people find savings through the Exchange.
Insurer
Proposed average rate change
Approved average rate change
Sold inside/outside Exchange or both
Asuris Northwest Health
4.49%
4.12%
Outside
BridgeSpan Health Co.
3.79%
3.81%
Inside
Community Health Network of Washington
-4.08%
-5.98%
Inside
Coordinated Care Corp.
1.31%
2.61%
Inside
Health Alliance Northwest Health Plan, Inc.
-3.84%
-7.62%
Outside
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
0.96%
0.96%
Both
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
0.49%
0.40%
Both
LifeWise Health Plan of Washington
6.84%
1.46%
Inside
Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.
7.22%
8.31%
Inside
PacificSource Health Plan
-5.76%
-5.26%
Both
Premera Blue Cross
28.98%
17.90%
Inside
Providence Health Plan
-1.09%
-8.28%
Outside
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
3.60%
3.13%
Both
Regence BlueShield
2.74%
2.63%
Both
UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.
-4.07%
-4.56%
Both
Total approved average* rate change
*weighted based on enrollment
5.46%
4.14%