BROOKLYN, Ny. -- 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, New York apparently loves SpongeBob Square Pants so much, he purchased $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon.
The boy, Noah, somehow got his mom’s payment information and bought 51 cases of popsicles, containing 918 popsicles.
Unfortunately, Amazon would not take back the popsicles, so a GoFundMe has been started to help offset the cost.
Jennifer Bryant, Noah’s mom, is a social work student at New York University and can’t afford this WCBS reported.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $5,000. Noah’s mom gave an update on the fundraiser’s site saying that they raised the money to cover the bill in 24 hours.