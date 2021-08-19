EAST WENATCHEE - Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee has received a $6 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA, announced the grant on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Transportation Administration’s Federal Aviation Administration.
“Local airports spur a significant amount of economic development throughout our district and provide a steady source of income for our communities,” Newhouse stated. “These grants are a substantial federal investment that will allow these airports to improve safety and increase our infrastructure connectivity to bring further economic prosperity to Washington.”
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority plans to use the funds to reconstruct the apron and apron lighting at Pangborn.
Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field in Yakima was awarded just over $1 million and the Port of Benton in Richland was awarded about $2.6 million in grants.