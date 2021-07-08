CHELAN - The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Thursday morning dismissed a lawsuit from Chelan-based Slidewaters challenging the governor’s emergency authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The panel affirmed the district court’s denial of induction relief and dismissal of state and federal claims in action brought by the owner of a waterpark in Chelan County, Washington who challenged the state’s restrictions, imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting the waterpark from operating during 2020 and imposing capacity limits in 2021,” the court wrote.
The panel held that the governor had the authority to issue COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic was “both a public disorder and a disaster affecting life and health in Washington.”
Slidewaters, represented by the conservative Freedom Foundation, filed a lawsuit seeking to block Inslee’s emergency restrictions on businesses after the waterpark was fined nearly $10,000 and ordered by the state Department of Labor & Industries to close in 2020 for violating the state’s Safe Start order.
The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Inslee and L&I and the authority under state law to impose the restrictions and did not violate Slidewaters’ rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The panel also rejected Slidewaters’ argument that the state was not the proper entities to address the pandemic and that the state of emergency unlawfully impinged on the authority of county health officials.
Slidewaters reopened for business Memorial Day weekend this year under limited capacity.