CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan saw an increase in fire activity on Sunday and crews say large columns of smoke will be visible on Monday.
The fire crossed containment lines on Sunday in the northwest corner. Two spot fires were also detected, leading to an increase in acreage and a decrease in the containment percentage, according to fire command. The fire, which was first reported Aug. 15, has burned 12,200 acres and is 28 percent contained.
Fire crews are expecting very active fire behavior on Monday as a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Smoke will be visible from Lake Chelan and surrounding areas. The fire is expected to grow to the west and north. High winds expected Monday will also limit the availability of air resources.
Level 1 evacuations (get ready) are still in place for several areas.
The cause of the Twenty-Five Mile Fire is under investigation.