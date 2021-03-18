EAST WENATCHEE - After a steady decline the past couple months, Chelan and Douglas counties have seen an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases.
For the week of March 17, the two counties had about 141 new cases per 100,000 residents, up from the previous 117 cases per 100,000 residents reported the week of March 10, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
In the past 14 days, Chelan County has had 97 COVID-19 cases and Douglas County has had 44. Hospitalizations remain low, with one Chelan County resident and two Douglas County residents hospitalized.
The state Department of Health says the case counts in eastern Washington plateaued as of late February although the case rate was still “relatively high” across the state.
“When you look at our data, there is a pattern of several waves of COVID-19 activity followed by a return to baseline level,” stated acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist. “The baseline we reached after our second wave in summer 2020 was higher than the level after our first wave. Now, following the third wave that began last fall, cases have flattened out at a higher baseline level than ever before. I’m concerned about what this means for the future and the possibility of a fourth wave of activity, along with the increases we are seeing in variants of the virus.”