WENATCHEE - Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb is reminding residents to continue to use caution as fire danger remains elevated ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Chelan County commissioners on Monday lowered the fire hazard level from “extreme” to “very high” in portions of the county, while other areas in the valley remain at “extreme.”
“It is still very dry out there,” Plumb said. “I don’t want people to get complacent with the lowering of the fire hazard level in the Mountain Zone to very high. Wildfires this past month in Chelan County have shown how quickly unintentional but careless acts can have extreme consequences.”
Plumb also stressed that all campfires are still banned, including at campgrounds and wilderness areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“Wildfire season is not over; realistically, it may not be over until October,” Plumb added. “Save the campfires for when bans have been lifted and we’ve had a good rain event.”
Travel and activity restrictions, including the banning of outdoor fires and burning, using outdoor flame devices and operating vehicles off the roadway, remain in effect in Chelan County.