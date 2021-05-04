FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 file photo, a helicopter drops water while battling the River Fire in Salinas, Calif. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of blazes sparked by lightning strikes during a statewide heat wave. According to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the new United States normal is not just hotter, but wetter in the eastern and central parts of the nation and considerably drier in the West than just a decade earlier. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)