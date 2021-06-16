EAST WENATCHEE - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a June 5 shooting in East Wenatchee.
The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on Monday assisted East Wenatchee police in arresting Armando Valdez-Godina. He was located at a family member’s residents on Bainard Road in Malaga, according to East Wenatchee police. Valdez-Godina was arrested after a short foot chase.
Valdez-Godina was wanted on three counts of complicity to first-degree assault and one count of felon in possession of a firearm in relation to a shooting in the 100 block of Ninth Street Northeast that left a man injured.
Another suspect was arrested last week for three counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on June 5 near the intersection of Ninth Street Northeast and North Baker Avenue. Investigators say a group had arrived at a home to confront another group when firearms were brandished and several shots were fired.
A 24—year-old East Wenatchee man was shot in the leg and was taken in a private vehicle to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The man was discharged from the hospital about three hours later.
Police say the shooting appears to be related to an unreported incident from several days prior. Police also reported the shooting appears to be gang-related.