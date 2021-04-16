CASHMERE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday in Cashmere.
The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cashmere Expo Center located at 5700 Wescott Drive.
Up to 320 first doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine has not yet been authorized for people 16 or 17 years old.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Cashmere clinic, visit https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=2269
For more information, call 509-886-6487.
The health district is planning future vaccine clinics in outlying parts of Chelan and Douglas counties.