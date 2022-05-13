SEATTLE - Football is a physical battle, but don't underestimate the mental challenges that come with it. Russell Wilson will have a lofty mental hurdle to clear when he takes his first snap in Seattle in Week 1 wearing the opposing team's uniform.
Wilson's illustrious tenure with Seattle came to an end earlier this year when he opted to waive the no-trade clause from his contract and was traded to the Denver Broncos soon after.
Wilson was helped deliver Seattle its first Super Bowl win since the team was inaugurated in 1976. Wilson also took Seattle to the Super Bowl next year, but came up short against the New England Patriots.
Since their Super Bowl loss, the Seahawks have been on a bit of a slide with their inability to advance themselves in the playoffs, eventually missing the post-season in 2021 with a 7-10 record.
Wilson's regular season stint with the Broncos will begin Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The game, which will kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT on September 12, will air on ESPN and ABC, and will mark just the second time in six seasons that the Seahawks have opened the season at home. Dating back to 2003, the Seahawks have won 17 of their last 19 home openers, including 12 straight prior to last year's Week 2 overtime loss to Tennessee. It will also be the first time in franchise history that the Seahawks have opened a season on Monday Night Football.