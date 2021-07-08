EAST WENATCHEE - Evacuation levels were lowered at the Batterman Road Fire on Thursday as fire lines held through high winds on Wednesday.
The fire has burned about 14,300 acres since sparking on July 4 near East Wenatchee. The fire is listed at 50 percent contained and is expected to be fully contained by Sunday, according to the incident management team.
All evacuation levels in place were dropped to Level 1 Thursday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Fire personnel are now being demobilized and assigned to other fires.
Crews will continue to work Thursday to secure the fire edge and mop up around structures. An unburned area within the fire lines will likely continue to burn and produce visible smoke.
There have been no reports of structures damaged in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.