EAST WENATCHEE - The Batterman Road Fire has been declared fully contained and all evacuations have been lifted.
A small group of firefighters will patrol and monitor the fire area through Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. All road closures and evacuations have been lifted.
The fire burned about 14,100 acres after starting the afternoon of July 4, prompting Level 3 and 2 evacuations. No structures were reported damaged.
Numerous aircraft, including air tankers, dropped retardant and several helicopters provided water drops in the early days of the blaze.
The fire has been managed by the Northwest Incident Management team in coordination with the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, state Department of Natural Resources and Douglas County Fire District 1 and 2.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.