EAST WENATCHEE - The Batterman Road Fire east of East Wenatchee is nearing full containment as all state mobilization resources and aircraft have been released from the fire.
Remaining fire crews on scene continue to mop up around structures and control lines. About 250 fire personnel are assigned to the fire, which is expected to be turned back over to a local incident management team on Saturday.
More accurate mapping puts the size of the fire at about 14,100 acres. The blaze is about 80 percent contained as of Friday morning, with full containment now expected by Saturday.
The incident management team says there is a slight chance of fire activity Friday in an unburned island within the fire lines but the fire is expected to stay within those lines.
The Batterman Road Fire started on the afternoon of July Fourth, burning brush and short grass. The cause of the fire is under investigation.