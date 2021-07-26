MAZAMA - A bear cub was treated for burns at the Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama on Monday.
State Department of Natural Resources employees responded Monday after a bear cub was found with a burned snout within the fire area. Specialists have treated the cub and he’s expected to make a full recovery.
The Cedar Creek Fire, sparked July 11 about six miles southwest of Mazama in Okanogan County, has burned more than 24,000 acres and was listed at 11 percent contained Monday morning.
The fire is expected to continue to spread to the south, according to incident command. Crews continue to conduct burn-out operations to strengthen existing containment lines. There is also seven structure protection strike teams, including a strike team from Grant County, working day and night in threatened areas.
The fire is burning actively between Little Falls Creek and Wolf Creek, reaching containment lines which have held.
There are about 480 personnel assigned to the fire.