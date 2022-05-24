WENATCHEE — A benefit concert held Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee raised nearly $22,000 to support Ukrainian refugees.
“It was a wonderful concert. It created an environment that really made the refugees feel welcome and people wanted to give,” stated Kay Fisher, fundraising co-chair of Friends of Ukraine Refugees.
GladSon, a community choir, performed during the event.
“This was our first go at raising money for a charitable cause and we were overwhelmed at the generosity of people digging deep to give so much,” said GladSong director Tim Meyer.
The fundraiser drew about 300 people.
About 30 Ukraine refugees have located in Wenatchee in the last two months and another 40 are in Moses Lake and Soap Lake, Fisher added.
Friends of Ukraine Refugees has raised about $50,000, including the concert, and is seeking grants toward a goal of raising $1 million to help with resettlement of Ukrainians in central Washington.