SEATTLE - According to NFL.com, nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is no longer a Seattle Seahawk. The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade for multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Denver has reportedly informed Drew Lock that he is going to Seattle as part of the package. The deal will not be finalized until the new league year, which begins March 16.
BREAKING: Russell Wilson no longer a Seahawk, QB traded to Denver Broncos
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
