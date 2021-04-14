American immigrants who live in the state of Washington can apply for the state’s COVID-19 Immigration Relief stimulus on April 21.
The news that applications for the fund was announcement by the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network on Wednesday.
Payments of $1,000 per person or $3,000 per household will start being sent out on June 30, 2021. Checks and gift cards via mail could take 2-3 weeks to arrive.
The fund is supported and funded by the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).
Information revealed in the application will not be shared with the government, ICE, a landlord, or employer, according to the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network.
“Immigrant workers are critical to communities throughout the state and are the backbone of our economy,” the Governor Jay Inslee said when he announced the program. “The pandemic continues to impact all aspects of life for Washingtonians, and we need to remain steadfast in our support of those bearing the greatest burden.”