WENATCHEE - The Cashmere Canyons Preserve is now open to the public following a small ceremony at the trailhead.
Cashmere Canyons Preserve is a 2,100-acre preserve, privately-owned and protected for critical wildlife habitat, according to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. The preserve is permanently protected by a conservation easement.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the landowners have worked the past two years in developing a suitable trailhead to allow for public access to the preserve’s more than 11 miles of hiking trails. The preserve is open daily from dawn until dusk to foot traffic only. Dogs and bicycles are not allowed on the property.
The preserve offers wildflower displays and expansive views to the Enchantments, the Entiat Mountains and the Wenatchee Valley down to the Columbia River.
“Our hope is that 100 years from now, when the population of the valley has doubled or tripled, there will still be places where one can see deer and bear, cougars and coyotes, rattlesnakes and raptors, and on lucky days walk in total solitude surrounded by a sea of wildflowers; where people can be neither above nor separate from nature, but in its midst,” said preserve landowner Jabe Blumenthal. “If that’s still possible, it won’t be by accident nor the result of ‘business as usual.’ It will happen, or not, because of the conscious choices and investments made by the people and institutions of the Wenatchee Valley today.”
The Cashmere Canyons Preserve trailhead is located at 7646 Nahahum Canyon Road.