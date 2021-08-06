WINTHROP - The Cedar Creek and Cub Creek fires, both burning in Okanogan County, have together scorched more than 110,000 acres.
The Cub Creek Fire burning near Winthrop has scorched about 61,000 acres since sparking on July 16. The fire is listed at about 24 percent contained and is actively burning in several recent burn scars.
Firefighters on Thursday were able to contain a new ignition near the western flank of the fire and continue to connect dozer lines and prepping existing roads to create a fire line on the southeastern edge of the blaze.
The Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama has burned about 52,800 acres since starting July 11 due to lightning. The fire is about 25 percent contained. Crews continue to improve containment lines in the Silver Star Creek area to keep the fire out of the Early Winters Creek and east of state Route 20.
Fire activity is expected to decrease over the next 24 to 48 hours as cooler temperatures arrived.
More than 1,600 fire personnel are assigned to the two fires.