WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and four school districts are finalizing contracts for school resource officers.
Chelan County commissioners signed contracts on Tuesday with the Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan school districts. The Manson School District has given verbal agreement as the county is waiting to approve a signed contract.
Sheriff Brian Burnett put the school resource officer contracts on hold as deputies set to work in area schools are required to follow the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Burnett had expressed concerns about the mandate violating people’s rights and the need to discuss the mandate with union representatives.
After discussion with the sheriff’s association and school districts, the school resource officers will meet the requirements, either through vaccination or an approved exemption.
“We needed some time to work through this issue on our end, which included finding a solution that the sheriff’s association, the officers and the schools could accept. We feel comfortable moving forward,” Burnett said.
Burnett said he has not asked any deputies or staff if they are vaccinated.
“I have maintained the decision is a personal one, and I will not ask such a private question,” Burnett added.
Under the new contracts, one school resource officer will serve both the Cashmere and Cascade schools districts and another officer will serve the Chelan and Manson districts. The contract includes splitting the cost of the contracts, with the schools paying about 75 percent of the officers’ salaries, or about $87,400.
“I’m happy to see we could come to an agreement and continue building upon our relationship with the school districts,”Burnett stated. “School resource officers are positive, dependable role models for our children. They are an open line of communication between the sheriff’s office and our schools.”